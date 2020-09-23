Warzone New Threats Intel - where to find the new intel location in Verdansk

The Warzone New Threats Intel challenge has you running around Verdansk locations to find clues relating to Perseus and, ultimately, a new threat. There are six places to visit to find the intel before you can uncover what the danger is, and we've got them all explained here with map pointers and pictures to help you find them easily in Call of Duty Warzone .

Remember, you can only find one piece of New Threats intel per Warzone match. That's particularly worth remembering as the first two locations are close, and the final three are all in the same place. You'll still have to find one and get out/win/die before you can claim any more.

New Threats intel 1 - Find the location in the message Ghost sent you

The New Threats intel in Warzone starts with the instructions to "Find the location in the message Ghost sent you." To do that you'll need to travel to a small set of farm buildings south east of Stadium. They're easy to see on the map as they're quite isolated, and on the ground a windmill gives you a landmark to aim for. The intel is on a brown sack by some hay bales on the side of the windmill itself.

New Threats intel 2 - ARM 3 - 1 intel left at camp site...

The Warzone New Threats intel 2 states that there's some "ARM 3 - 1 intel left at camp site..." To find it you'll need to go to a small hill north east of Stadium. Climb up to the top and you'll find some chairs and bags. The intel is in the rucksack by one of the chairs.

New Threats intel 3 - Z and Perseus wanted more power...

The third Warzone New Threats intel is titled "Z and Perseus wanted more power..." and will take you to the dam. Once you reach there head into the building with the big turbines (at the back of the picture below) which is next top the pylons and find the work station area with two desks and monitors. The intel is the paper on one of the desks.

New Threats intel 4 - A sketch could provide a monumental clue

Warzone New Threats intel 4 provides a drawing with the message "A sketch could provide a monumental clue". The image is clearly the war memorial at Park, so head there and you'll find the intel on the wall around the base of the war memorial with the Russian writing and dates.

New Threats intel 5 - Find the source of back up power...

While you'll need to start a new game, the next Warzone New Threats intel is in Park again. The message says you need to "Find the source of back up power..." and you can find it here, at the TV on the desk in the small hut around the side of the war memorial.

New Threats intel 6 - Power is being rerouted from a nearby bunker...

The Warzone New Threats intel 6 states that "Power is being rerouted from a nearby bunker..." Unsurprisingly that means the bunker in Park at the war memorial again where the last two New Threat Intels were located. Head into the bunker, using the code 60274513 and take the left corridor into the side room with the nuclear missile. The Intel can be found at the two screens between the chairs directly in front of you as you enter.

New Threats intel 7 - A threat revealed...

The final New Threats can be found back in the menus once you've unlocked it by finding all the clues. It is... the nuclear missile you were just standing next too while getting the last clue. Does the fact that this is the new threat suggest it might be doing something soon?