New The Batman pictures reveal fresh looks at Riddler, Penguin, and Bruce Wayne

New pictures from The Batman are here, and they reveal fresh looks at the Riddler, along with Bruce Wayne himself, Jim Gordon, the Penguin, and Catwoman.

The photos feature Matt Reeves on set with Robert Pattinson's Batman, as well as the actor in both the Bruce Wayne persona and as the Caped Crusader, standing in what looks to be a morgue with Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon. There's also a new look at Colin Farrell's Penguin, and we see Batman and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman sharing a moment.

Two new images of Penguin and Paul Dano's Riddler have also been unveiled. The photos offer our best look yet at the Riddler's look in the film, with the villain clad in dark green and wearing a seriously creepy mask, along with Penguin lounging in an armchair.

The Batman is shaping up to be a moody detective story with the Riddler as the main villain. Andy Serkis co-stars as Alfred Pennyworth, while John Turturro plays Carmine Falcone.

We may also potentially be seeing a fresh take on the Joker in the film. The international trailer appears to tease the Clown Prince of Crime, and Barry Keoghan has seemingly been confirmed to have a role in the movie after he was rumored to be playing the Joker. Whether that's the case or not remains to be seen.

As for the Penguin, while Farrell has said he's only in "five or six scenes" in the movie, he's set to star in a HBO Max spin-off about the villain. The series joins the TV show about the Gotham City Police Department as the second The Batman spin-off in the works.

The Batman arrives this March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.