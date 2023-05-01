New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch promises better performance and fewer crashes

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting a pair of new patches - one for PC and one for consoles - that aim to fix the performance and stability issues that remain the one substantial mark against an otherwise impressive sequel.

Today, a patch has landed for the PC version of Jedi: Survivor that offers "performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering." The game's had issues on all platforms, but they've been especially bad on PC, leading to 'mostly negative' reviews at the game's launch on Steam, and a special admission from EA that the problems just aren't acceptable.

Tomorrow, May 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will get their own patch consisting of improvements that have already been made on PC. These include fixes for multiple crashes, a variety of unspecified performance improvements, as well as other bug fixes - including one for a game-breaker that players began encountering over the weekend.

We'll have to wait and see whether these fixes actually make the game run noticeably better, but it's at least good to see the fixes coming fast. You can see the full list of changes in the tweet below.

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6May 1, 2023 See more

"We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms," the devs conclude. The team was already promising "weeks" of patches for Jedi: Survivor even before it launched, so if you do wait to play, you may end up having a much better experience.

