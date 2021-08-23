New PS5 Digital Edition model goes on sale

A new PS5 model has quietly gone on sale in Australia.

Over the past weekend, Australia-based outlet Press Start noted that a brand new model of the PS5 Digital Edition had appeared in stores. Additionally, the outlet has confirmed that all new PS5 stock arriving in the country bears an updated model number of CFI-1102A, making Australia the first region to receive this updated model.

If you're unfamiliar with what's going on here, the updated PS5 Digital Edition was actually first revealed last month in July. At the time, it was reported that the new version of the console was 300 grams lighter, and used a slightly different screw to secure the optional stand to the base of the console. Press Start has been able to confirm that these two differences are the only thing setting this new PS5 model apart from the previous Digital Edition of the new-gen console.

Right now, it appears as though this is the only revision of either PS5 console, since both models originally went on sale last year in November 2020. Sony still hasn't formally announced the new version of the PS5 Digital Edition, even though it's now on sale, so we'll have to keep an eye out for any future revision to either model of the console.

