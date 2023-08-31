New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this September

You’re in for a treat this September on Netflix. Among the new arrivals and fresh faces are Sex Education season 4, Top Boy season 3, and the final season of Disenchantment. Beyond that, we have sports documentaries, a spin-off of one of Netflix’s most unlikely successes, a brand-new thriller, and the surprise drop of one of the best shows of all time. Not bad, then, if you ask us. For more on what you should watch – and add to your watchlist – this September, scroll on down for our highlights on what’s new on Netflix.

New on Netflix in September 2023

Disenchantment season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 1

Many might have fallen off Matt Groening’s other, other animated series but with the final season about to drop on Netflix, there’s never been a better time to get back on board with Bean in Dreamland.

Season 5 should, hopefully, see the culmination of the battle between our heroine and Dagmar – even if it takes Bean to Hell and back as Satan looms large. With a prophecy foretelling that Bean will kill someone she loves, however, don’t expect everyone to get out of Disenchantment’s final salvo alive.

Top Boy season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 7

Disenchantment isn’t the only Netflix series coming to a close this September. Top Boy takes to the streets one last time and, with how Sully chose to end the previous season, the stakes are even higher – and bodies are dropping everywhere. Will he and Dushane come out unscathed in Summerhouse? And who will be top dog – or Top Boy – when the dust finally settles? The final six episodes promise intrigue, drug-fuelled drama, and plenty of twists and turns. This is one of Netflix’s most overlooked dramas, so be sure to catch up this month.

Burning Body

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 8

Based on the real-life ‘Crime of the Urban Guard’ which shocked Spain, Burning Body revolves around the murder of a police officer – the burning body of the title – and the two suspects: his wife Rosa and Albert, the officer she’s having an affair with.

The premise alone makes it stand out as one that should get tongues wagging. So get ahead of the crowd (and avoid the FOMO) by settling in and watching the Spanish-language miniseries’ maelstrom of sex, scandal, and death.

Wrestlers

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 13

Need something to scratch that GLOW itch in your life? Even if you don’t know your armbar from your armdrag, Wrestlers is set to take viewers inside the squared circle for an in-depth look at the fight to save Ohio Valley Wrestling, a company that once counted the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista among its roster.

Band of Brothers

(Image credit: HBO)

Release date: September 15

Band of Brothers is parachuting in from HBO, and we couldn’t be happier. Based on the real-life exploits of Easy Company during World War 2, this war miniseries is widely seen as one of the best shows of all time – and a show that helped kickstart the prestige drama boom of the 2000s. Starring the likes of Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, and Scott Grimes, Band of Brothers takes viewers across one of the most chilling, unsettling theaters of war in Europe, from Omaha Beach, the forests of Bastogne, and through to Munich.

Sex Education season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 21

With Moordale closing its doors and various lovesick puppies fumbling their way through relationships new and old, Sex Education’s final season very much has an end-of-term feeling to it. But that’s no bad thing. Some familiar faces, such as Ola and Olivia, may not be returning, but old favorites Otis, Jean, and Maeve (who has now uprooted to America) are back. Doctor Who fans can also catch a glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa before he heads off to become a full-time Time Lord.

Castlevania: Nocturne

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 28

Not to go all Psycho Mantis on you, but I see you like watching Castlevania. No, we’re not mind-readers. We just know you have good taste. The spin-off series, Nocturne, continues the Gothic adventure, this time in the French Revolution. Richter Belmont – the protagonist of classic Metroidvania Symphony of the Night – stalks the streets of 18th Century-Europe, hunting after a blood-hungry vampire.

Looking for more to watch? Here are the best shows on Netflix.