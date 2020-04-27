New on Netflix (May 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

You’re probably using your Netflix account more than ever. So, you’ll be pleased to know that Netflix’s May 2020 offerings are here and ready to help fill out your watchlists, give you some bingeable box sets, and tickle a few funny bones along the way.
Among the highlights this May is Uncut Gems, the adrenaline-fuelled, heart-pumping thriller starring Adam Sandler in what many regard as his finest performance. He may not have got an Oscar nom, but you’ll be able to see what all the fuss is all about on May 25.
There’s also a couple of Netflix originals to get excited about in May. Steve Carell returns to the workplace comedy with Space Force, featuring an out of this world good cast – including Sonic’s Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow. Kimmy Schmidt also returns for an interactive adventure pitting her against the dastardly Reverend, played by Jon Hamm.
Elsewhere, there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows to watch. Back to the Future, District 9, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. From cult classics to childhood favourites – there’s bound to be something for you.
And if you’re looking for new arrivals on Netflix in the UK, we’ve got a preview of what’s to come in May right at the very bottom of the page.
New Netflix shows (May 2020)
- Almost Happy – May 1
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – May 1
- Hollywood – May 1
- Into the Night – May 1
- Masha and the Bear season 4 – May 1
- Medici the Magnificent part 2 – May 1
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun season 1 – May 1
- Reckoning season 1 – May 1
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – May 1
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: Thomas and the Royal Engine – May 1
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – May 1
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill – May 5
- Workin' Moms – May 6
- Scissor Seven season 2 – May 7
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – May 8
- Dead to Me season 2 – May 8
- The Eddy – May 8
- The Hollow season 2 – May 8
- Restaurants on the Edge season 2 – May 8
- Rust Valley Restorers season 2 – May 8
- Valeria – May 8
- Charmed season 2 – May 9
- Grey's Anatomy season 16 – May 9
- Bordertown season 3 – May 11
- True: Terrific Tales – May 12
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend – May 12
- Riverdale season 4 – May 14
- Chichipatos – May 15
- Inhuman Resources – May 15
- Magic for Humans season 3 – May 15
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 – May 15
- White Lines – May 15
- The Big Flower Fight – May 18
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – May 19
- Sweet Magnolias – May 19
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall – May 20
- The Flash season 6 – May 20
- Control Z – May 22
- History 101 – May 22
- Selling Sunset season 2 – May 22
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2 – May 22
- Dynasty season 3 – May 23
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – May 26
- Dorohedoro – May 28
- Space Force – May 29
- Somebody Feed Phil season 3 – May 29
New Netflix movies (May 2020)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – May 1
- All Day and A Night – May 1
- Back to the Future – May 1
- Back to the Future 2 – May 1
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – May 1
- Den of Thieves – May 1
- For Colored Girls – May 1
- Fun With Dick & Jane – May 1
- Get In – May 1
- I Am Divine – May 1
- Jarhead – May 1
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire – May 1
- Jarhead 3: The Siege – May 1
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – May 1
- Material – May 1
- Mrs. Serial Killer – May 1
- Sinister – May 1
- Song of the Sea – May 1
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – May 1
- The Half of It – May 1
- The Heartbreak Kid – May 1
- The Patriot – May 1
- Underworld – May 1
- Underworld: Evolution – May 1
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – May 1
- Urban Cowboy – May 1
- What a Girl Wants – May 1
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – May 1
- Arctic Dogs – May 4
- 18 regali – May 8
- The Wrong Missy – May 13
- District 9 – May 15
- I Love You, Stupid – May 15
- Public Enemies – May 16
- United 93 – May 16
- Soul Surfer – May 17
- Trumbo – May 19
- Just Go With It – May 22
- The Lovebirds – May 22
- Ne Zha – May 25
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation – May 25
- Uncut Gems – May 25
- I'm No Longer Here – May 27
- The Lincoln Lawyer – May 27
- High Strung Free Dance – May 31
New Netflix Documentaries (May 2020)
- Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story – May 1
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics – May 11
- Trial by Media – May 11
New on Netflix UK (May 2020)
Netflix's UK Twitter account has offered up a glimpse of what's arriving on the streaming service in May.
Just some of the titles coming to Netflix this May:Space ForceDead to Me s2Schitt’s Creek s6White LinesHollywoodThe EddyUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The ReverendDynasty s3Workin’ Moms s4Selling Sunset s2The Big Flower FightApril 22, 2020
The Rugrats Movie (1998)Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)An American Tail (1986)Children of Men (2006)Steve Jobs (2015)Battleship (2012)Ted (2012)BASEketball (1998)Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)April 22, 2020