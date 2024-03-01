New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this March

The snow has melted and spring is creeping nearer, which means it's time for longer days, warmer weather, and most importantly, more Netflix! What better way to spend your Easter weekend than curled up on the sofa with a bucket full of chocolate eggs and Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows?

March's streaming highlights include Guy Ritchie’s newest cockney crime creation The Gentlemen, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown’s fairy-tale flick Damsel, and Adam Sandler’s sci-fi thriller Spaceman. Of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix round-up without a true crime doc and a cheeky rom-com thrown in - so don't worry, we’ve got those too!

So, what are you waiting for? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this season.

New on Netflix in March 2024

Spaceman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 1

Showcasing what may just be Adam Sandler’s most serious role yet, sci-fi adventure Spaceman follows a lone astronaut six months into a mission to the edge of the solar system when he starts to become terribly homesick and realizes that the marriage he left at home may not be there when he gets back. The further into the galaxy he wanders, the more desperate rocket man Jakub ( Sandler) is to fix things, turning to a strange alien creature named Hanuš (voiced by The Batman ’s Paul Dano) for help. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, this Netflix original is a tale of loneliness and abandonment, and the lengths one will go to for human connection, or any kind of connection for that matter.

For more on Spaceman, read our exclusive interview with Dano on playing a giant alien spider, and with Sandler on his performance .

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 6

Now, it wouldn't be a Netflix list without a true crime documentary, and The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping proves once again that life is often stranger than fiction. The streamer has hit it out of the park so far this year in providing riveting crime stories from American Nightmare to Lover, Stalker, Killer , and this month is no different. The Program shines a light on The Academy at Ivy Ridge, a so-called therapy and recreational activities center opened to help troubled teens. But instead of rehabilitation, the teens suffered mental and physical abuse at the hands of the facility which operated more like a cult. Through gripping interviews and dramatic retellings, The Program recounts horrific real-life experiences of a disciplinary school gone wrong.

The Gentlemen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 7

From the legendary director who brought us Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels , comes a new series by Guy Ritchie, spun off from his 2019 flick The Gentlemen .

The series follows The White Lotus’ Theo James as Eddie Horniman who suddenly inherits his father’s sizeable country estate only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. As Eddie attempts to navigate Britain’s criminal underworld, he comes face to face with Susie Glass, played by Skins’ Kaya Scodelario, her gangster boss father Bobby Glass, and a whole host of unsavory characters who all want a piece of the action. Ritchie takes every ingredient from his beloved crime movies, from the clashing of cultures to the brash comedy, and sprinkles them into this small-screen drama .

Damsel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 8

It might be some time until we see Milly Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 5 , but the Netflix favorite will grace our screens very soon in fantasy drama Damsel. The flick follows Elodie (Brown) who agrees to marry a prince but soon finds out that what he has in store for her is not the happily ever after she had in mind. This is a tale of Sleeping Beauty gone bad as Elodie is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon in order to repay an ancient debt held by the Prince’s family. On her own, with no one to turn to, she must flip fairy-tale stereotypes on their head and become her own hero to survive.

For more, watch the full trailer for Damsel or check out Total Film’s exclusive interview with the director here .

Irish Wish

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 15

It looks like Anyone But You has successfully lifted the curse as classic romantic comedies are well and truly back, and Netflix has one in store starring noughties royalty Lindsey Lohan. The Mean Girls star plays unlucky-in-love Maddie who puts her own feelings aside to attend her best friend’s wedding in Ireland. But before the big day, Maddie makes a wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where not everything is as it seems. *sigh* Did you not already learn your lesson in Freaky Friday Lohan? In a quest for love and connection, Maddie soon realizes that what she wants might not be what she needs, and her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

3 Body Problem

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 21

Now, brace yourselves, this one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Inspired by the internationally celebrated novel The Three-Body Problem, Netflix’s newest series is full of twists and turns in a journey through multiple timelines and continents. The story begins in '60s China where a young woman's fateful decision begins to unravel the laws of nature, with severe consequences that reverberate through to the present day. To save the trajectory of the planet as we know it, a group of scientists must join forces with a detective and prevent earth-shattering consequences, like, literally.

The show stars Baby Driver’ s Eiza González, Game of Thrones’ John Bradley, Marlo Kelly, Benedict Wong, and more.

Shirley

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: March 22

Starring Regina King as the political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm, Netflix’s Shirley tells the story of the first Black congresswoman in America, who soon became both an icon amongst women and in politics. Set in 1972, the flick follows Shirley’s journey to the top and the boundaries she broke along the way to make her dreams a reality and affect American culture forever. The historical retelling is written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley, known for writing the screenplay for the 2014 Best Picture 12 Years a Slave. The cast also includes John Wick’s Lance Reddick, Iron Man’s Terrance Howard, and Manchester by The Sea’s Lucas Hedges.

Looking for more to watch? Here are the best shows on Netflix.