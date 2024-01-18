Netflix’s new true crime documentary is leaving viewers in a "complete state of shock"

New Netflix true crime documentary American Nightmare is leaving viewers hooked and horrified in equal measure.

The three-part series follows the real-life story of Diane Huskins, a woman who was kidnapped after a home invasion in 2015. Diane is later returned after 48 hours – with her story called into question by the police and the media storm surrounding the event inviting comparisons to Gone Girl. What follows is a harrowing, scarcely believable saga about trust, police actions, and injustice.

For many, it’s made their stomach turn – and shone a much-needed light on Diane’s story.

"I just finished watching American Nightmare on Netflix and…. Yall… WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK!!!!" one wrote on Twitter. Another said they were in a "complete state of shock."

Others, inevitably, felt strong emotions after sitting down to watch the Netflix documentary. As one put it , "The anger that came over me watching this Netflix American Nightmare documentary…"

Another viewer remarked , "American Nightmare on Netflix is absolutely wild. Same producers who made Tinder Swindler, but even better. Just 3 episodes too," while one described it as "horrifying."

"Watching American Nightmare on #Netflix and when I tell you I sat here repeating 'OMG' am in awe of that botched police job. Omg. My heart breaks for her," a viewer wrote .

