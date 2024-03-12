Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol is now available to stream for free

Haven't seen 20 Days in Mariupol yet? Well, Channel 4 has got you covered if you're trying to watch the Oscar-winning movie, as it's now streaming for free on the UK-based platform.

The 95-minute war film, which was directed by Mstyslav Chernov, and follows a team of Ukrainian journalists who get trapped in the eponymous city in early 2022, just as the Russians start invading, picked up the award for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Just a few weeks back, it bagged the same gong at the BAFTA Film Awards. And if that's not all, it currently has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes... In short, you're going to want to check it out.

At the Oscars, 20 Days in Mariupol beat out the likes of To Kill A Tiger, which centers on an Indian farmer seeking justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Bobi Wine: The People's President, which details the life and career of the titular Ugandan activist, Islamic extremist drama Four Daughters, and The Eternal Memory, a Chilean study on the devastating effects of Alzheimers.

Other big winners on the night were The Zone of Interest, which earned two prizes; Yorgos Lanthimos' surrealist comedy-drama Poor Things, which picked up four awards, and Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer, which won seven accolades. The latter swept several categories, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Picture.

In the US, you can stream 20 Days of Mariupol on pbs.org/frontline, in the PBS App, on FRONTLINE's YouTube channel and on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel. For more, check out our full Oscars 2024 winners list.