Netflix's new true crime thriller lands a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix’s newest true crime documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer has proven to be a major success, climbing up the streamer’s rankings and landing a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Released on February 9, the Netflix original currently stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes , with both critics and audiences in awe of the shocking real-life story of modern dating gone horribly wrong, and the reviews reflect the score. "Absolutely bizarre and chilling," says Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun-Times , while Nick Schager from The Daily Beast adds, "Even in a crowded true-crime field, it’s something of a doozy."

Directed by Sam Hobkinson, Lover, Stalker, Killer follows the true story of single dad Dave, a divorcee who turns to online dating in hopes of restarting his romantic life. He soon starts casual relationships with two separate women and everything seems well, but as jealousy and paranoia ensue, a twisted love triangle is formed putting Dave and everyone he cares about at risk. Using interviews with those involved, alongside dramatic reenactments, viewers are taken on a four-year nightmare of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America’s heartland.

Many critics praised the team's ability to bring this truly remarkable story to life by mixing real footage with reenactments to build tension, Chris Vognar from Rolling Stone highlights, "Hobkinson deserves credit for creating suspense throughout, with assistance from Nick Foster’s score, which happily flirts with Bernard Herrmann, and cinematography and editing that add to the feeling of disorientation and instability."

The documentary has already made its way into the weekly top 10 films list on Netflix in 40 countries and hit a staggering 10 million watches just three days after landing on the platform.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is ready to watch on Netflix.