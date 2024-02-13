Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown fights a fire-breathing dragon in epic new trailer for Netflix fantasy

A new trailer for Damsel has arrived – and it's pretty epic.

Millie Bobby Brown plays a dutiful damsel named Elodie who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that the royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She is then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, having to solely rely on her wits and will to survive.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) quite literally and evilly throws her off a cliff and into that cave. It's there that Elodie encounters the dragon, who immediately tells her to run. While fighting for life, Elodie learns that countless of other innocent women have been plucked off the street and thrown into the pit – and becomes determined to take down the Royal Family once and for all.

The cast includes Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Brooke Carter as Floria, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. 28 Weeks Later helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directs from a script by Dan Mazeau (Fast X).

The premise of the film is a bit similar to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's 2019 horror movie Ready or Not, in which Samara Weaving marries a man whose family ends up hunting her down in a lethal game of hide-and-seek in order to follow some ancient demonic ritual... which makes us even more excited.

Damsel is set to hit Netflix on March 8, 2024, pushed back by almost a year from its original October 13, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.