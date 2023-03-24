The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

This week's batch of streaming recommendations is a bumper crop of small-screen delights. This weekend sees the return of two beloved shows – Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 arrives on Paramount Plus, while the first episode of Succession season 4 airs on HBO Max and NOW TV.

Meanwhile, a new adaptation of Great Expectations from the creator of Peaky Blinders and starring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham arrives on Hulu in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK, new political thriller The Night Agent is taking Netflix by storm, and the finale of Daisy Jones & The Six hits Prime Video. As for movies, US viewers can enjoy '60s-set drama Call Jane about the fight for reproductive rights in Chicago or Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror movie Nope on Prime Video.

Yellowjackets season 2 – Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Showtime)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Showtime's word-of-mouth hit Yellowjackets returns for a second season – and the past is catching up with our present-day survivors. The series deals with dual timelines: in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is on their way from New Jersey to the national competition in Seattle when their flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness, while, 25 years later, the girls are now in their 40s and trying to live normal lives to varying degrees of success. Season 2 is set to see winter setting in, which spells trouble for the remaining survivors.

Succession season 4 – HBO Max/NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)/NOW TV (opens in new tab)

Succession is back – and the final installment of HBO's hit satirical comedy-drama promises to be even more dramatic than ever before. After the explosive season 3 finale, which saw the Roy siblings team up against their media magnate father Logan (Brian Cox), the knives are out and everything is to play for in season 4. Alliances have been drawn, and it's all out civil war at Waystar Royco. Plus, Connor (Alan Ruck)'s getting married, there's an election on the horizon, and Greg (Nicholas Braun)… Well, Greg's being Greg.

For more on the new season, check out our interview with cast members Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck.

Great Expectations – Hulu/BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC/Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)/BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Charles Dickens' classic novel gets another small-screen reimagining with FX and the BBC's new Great Expectations miniseries. Developed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the coming-of-age tale follows Pip, played by Fionn Whitehead, an orphan trying to make his way in the world. The cast also includes Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, along with Matt Berry, Ashley Thomas, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are on board as executive producers.

The Night Agent – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

New thriller series The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who becomes embroiled in an intricate conspiracy about a Russian spy in the highest levels of the US government. Created by The Shield showrunner Shawn Ryan, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and also stars Hong Chau and D.B. Woodside. All 10 episodes are available to stream now, so get ready to binge.

Nope – Prime Video

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Jordan Peele's latest movie Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings living on a California ranch who discover an unidentified flying object hovering over their home in the form of a creepy-looking cloud. Meanwhile, Steven Yeun plays Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child actor and reality TV star who now runs a theme park on a neighboring ranch – and believes that he can use the cloud for his own gain. Creepy and clever, this is classic Peele.

Call Jane – Hulu

(Image credit: Protagonist Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

After premiering at last year's Sundance Film Festival, Call Jane is now available to watch at home thanks to Hulu. The film tells the story of the Jane Collective, an underground organization in Chicago that helped women obtain abortions in the '60s when the procedure was still illegal. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, and Wunmi Mosaku. It was directed by Phyllis Nagy, who wrote the screenplay for Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

Daisy Jones & The Six finale – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been humming the Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack ever since the show first started on Amazon Prime Video. Now the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s hugely successful book of the same name is coming to an end with its final two episodes released on the streaming platform. Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne and Riley Keough’s Daisy Jones ended episode eight in a heartbreaking situation, so we’re expecting fireworks in the finale. What’s more, we’ll finally find out just what happened at the concert and how the band broke up as the climatic series draws to a close (sob!).

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.