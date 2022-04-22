7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.

Over on Prime Video, US viewers can catch '60s divorce saga A Very British Scandal, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, while HBO Max has new seasons of the Kaley Cuoco-led comedy thriller The Flight Attendant and the darkly comic Barry, starring Bill Hader.

And, if you'd prefer a movie, US audiences can now catch Operation Mincemeat on Netflix – the World War 2 drama, which features an all-star ensemble cast helmed by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, is currently in cinemas in the UK.

Heartstopper – Netflix

Based on the hit graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a new British coming of age series about teen friendship and young love. When Charlie (Joe Lock) is forced to sit next to Nick (Kit Connor) in class, the pair find a friendship forming – and something more for Charlie, who develops a crush on Nick. Olivia Colman also stars in the series as Nick's mother and critics are loving the show , which has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Selling Sunset season 5 – Netflix

Your guilty pleasure is back – everyone's favorite high-end real estate agents return for a fifth season, and there's a new addition to the Oppenheim Group. Plus, this season finally reveals what went down between Chrishell and Jason, as well as picking up where we left off in season 4 with all the Christine-adjacent drama. And we can be sure to expect plenty of drama by the boatload, as well as ostentatious houses, and high-heeled shoes that look like they should be impossible to walk in.

Russian Doll season 2 – Netflix

Time loop comedy-drama Russian Doll is back for season 2, picking up four years after the end of season 1 – Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) "must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales." Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy and District 9 star Sharlto Copley have also joined the cast for season 2. When you've watched all the episodes, check out our guides to the Russian Doll season 2 ending explained and the Russian Doll season 2 timeline explained.

Operation Mincemeat – Netflix

Set in 1943 when things were make or break for the Allies fighting Hitler in Europe, Operation Mincemeat is based on real events. The story follows intelligence officers Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) who come up with an improbable disinformation strategy centered on an unlikely secret agent – a dead man. Their plan helped turn the tide of the whole war. For more on the espionage drama, check out our interview with Firth and Macfadyen , plus director John Madden and other cast members Jason Isaacs, Kelly Macdonald, and Johnny Flynn.

A Very British Scandal – Prime Video

Set in the '60s and based on real events, A Very British Scandal follows the infamous divorce of Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany) and Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy). Things start out well for the couple as sparks fly, but their relationship eventually falls apart in what would become a very public – and messy – divorce. The real-life Ian Campbell released salacious accusations and a compromising polaroid to the press, which haunted Margaret for the rest of her life.

The Flight Attendant season 2 – HBO Max

Cassie Bowden is back – Kaley Cuoco returns to the lead role for The Flight Attendant season 2. This time around, things are looking different for Cassie, as she's now sober and seems to have settled down and left her former nomadic life behind. Well, aside from the fact that she's now working with the CIA. There's a whole host of new characters in the latest installment, too, with Cheryl Hines, Mae Martin, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and more joining the cast.

Barry season 3 – HBO Max

After an almost three year wait, HBO’s dark comedy Barry returns with the first episode of season 3. Bill Hader is back as the titular reluctant hitman with a passion for acting, and after that explosive season 2 finale, he's got some major problems. But can Barry leave his violent life behind, or is a second chance – and forgiveness – out of reach? Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, and Stephen Root co-star.