The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're in need of something new to add to your watch list this weekend, we've got you covered with a fresh batch of streaming recommendations just in time for the weekend. For starters, all episodes of Prime Video's Fallout TV show are now streaming if you're in the mood for a binge watch of the nuclear apocalypse variety, while new thriller series Baby Reindeer is now on Netflix and the Michael Douglas-led historical drama series Franklin has arrived on Apple TV Plus.

As for movies, Superman-to-be David Corenswet stars in time travel romance The Greatest Hits, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere, while spy caper Argylle, starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill, has made its streaming debut on Apple TV Plus. Meanwhile, in the UK, MUBI subscribers can catch Wim Wenders' latest Oscar-nominated movie, Perfect Days, and Prime Video viewers in the US can watch horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer.

Fallout

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is a retrofuturistic dystopian drama set in the aftermath of a devastating nuclear apocalypse, where people live in underground bunkers to stay safe from radiation, bandits, and worse... When tragedy strikes in Vault 33, the only world she's ever known, Lucy (Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell) is thrust into the outside world for the first time in her life. The cast also includes Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, and Westworld showrunner Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes.

Baby Reindeer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Comedian Richard Gadd brings his stand-up show of the same name to the small screen with Baby Reindeer, a new thriller series from Netflix. He plays Donny, a character based on himself, who must confront long-buried trauma as he reckons with his relationship with his female stalker (Jessica Gunning). The limited series is made up of seven episodes, which are all available to stream now.

The Greatest Hits

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New romantic drama The Greatest Hits stars Murder on the Orient Express' Lucy Boynton as Harriet, a woman who discovers she can travel back in time when she listens to certain songs. She uses this newfound ability to relive moments with her recently deceased boyfriend (incoming Superman actor David Corenswet) in an attempt to prevent the accident that took his life, but also finds herself drawn to someone new (The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min) in the present.

Argylle

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Directed by Kick-Ass and Kingsman helmer Matthew Vaughn, Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, an author who writes spy novels about Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill). Her life takes a turn when a real spy (Sam Rockwell) comes into her life and she discovers that the events of her books are suddenly bearing an uncanny resemblance to real life. The cast also includes John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Ariana DeBose.

Franklin

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Michael Douglas takes on the titular role in Franklin, Apple TV's latest historical drama miniseries. The show follows Benjamin Franklin as he travels to France on a secret mission to establish the Franco-American alliance and make a key step in the quest for American independence. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with future installments dropping every Friday.

Perfect Days

(Image credit: MUBI)

Available: UK

Watch now: MUBI

The latest movie from Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire director Wim Wenders sees the German filmmaker set his sights on Japan. Perfect Days follows Hirayama (Kōji Yakusho), a reclusive public toilet cleaner in Tokyo whose peaceful but solitary life of routine is disrupted by a series of unexpected encounters. Yakusho won the Best Actor award at Cannes Film Festival for his subtle, heartbreaking performance and the film was nominated for Best Internation Feature at the Oscars.

The Exorcist: Believer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Last year's Exorcist sequel The Exorcist: Believer is now available to watch at home via Prime Video in the US. Halloween's David Gordon Green is in the director's chair this time around and the movie stars Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor, who must choose to save his pregnant wife or unborn child after a devastating earthquake. 13 years later, his now-teenage daughter attempts a seance with her best friend to contact her late mother, which doesn't quite go to plan…

