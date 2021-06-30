New Loki episode has blown everyone's mind: "One of the best post credits scenes of the MCU"

By

The internet is going wild for that big Loki reveal

Tom Hiddleston in Loki
(Image credit: Disney)

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Loki episode 4! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Loki episode 4 ended with a bang – and the series' first post-credits scene. While the twists and turns just kept coming, including Owen Wilson's Mobius getting pruned, and the Time Keepers turning out to be nothing but androids, the final moments of the episode have got everyone talking.

In the post-credits scene, Loki, who was apparently killed (again) by Renslayer, wakes up in an unknown location. That's not the weird part, though. He's faced with four different versions of himself: one played by Richard E. Grant, one a reptile, one a child, and one a man who is wielding a hammer.

The credits reveal more about these newbies. Grant's version of the trickster is Classic Loki, while the younger Loki played by Jack Veal is Kid Loki. DeObia Oparei's hammer-wielding God of Mischief is Boastful Loki.

Naturally, the internet has a lot of thoughts about the episode.

"Tom Hiddleston didn't lie when he said that end of Episode 4, start of Episode 5 is where the show takes off in a new direction and I can't wait for next week WTF," says @MSpector_JM, while @Reedushiddles says "this is one of the best post credits scenes of the mcu." 

The reveal of more Loki Variants is also causing a stir: 

Meanwhile, Alligator Loki is proving to be the unlikely star of the episode:

One person even pointed out that the remains of what appears to be Avengers Tower are behind the new Lokis, suggesting they're in New York – but how exactly that will play out remains to be seen.

This is also far from the first time Loki has been "killed" onscreen – as the trickster himself points out in the episode – and that hasn't gone unnoticed, either.

We'll have to wait and see how the introduction of more Variants affects the series – Loki is dropping its remaining two episodes weekly, and you can see our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next installment drops. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

