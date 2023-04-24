This The Little Mermaid Lego set is surprisingly beautiful

New Lego The Little Mermaid sets have been unveiled ahead of the movie's release later this year.

Taking us "under the sea" (because of course), there are three new Lego The Little Mermaid sets based on the live-action remake - two for a younger audience and one for older, 18+ builders. The latter combines the palace of King Triton, Ariel's hidden grotto where she keeps all her whosits and whatsits, and Ursula's lair into a build more than 1,800 pieces strong.

Although it'll be joining other Disney gifts at major retailers on May 1, this particular Lego The Little Mermaid set is a Lego store exclusive for now. You can pre-order it now for $159.99 (opens in new tab) / £139.99 (opens in new tab) ahead of its release on May 4.

You'll find more details about all of these kits below.

The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

Price $159.99 / £139.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,808 Minifigures 5 Item number 43225

Like many of the best Lego sets recently, this kit has been designed specifically with adults in mind. Mixing three of the film's iconic locations together into one, the Royal Clamshell is made up of 1,808 pieces and contains five minifigures (Ariel, Triton, Ursula, and princesses Karina and Indira).

Triton's throne room sits at the top of the build, but Ariel's secret grotto - where she stores her treasures from the surface world - can be seen directly underneath along with Ursula's lair. In a cool touch, Lego fish are attached to the walls via transparent pieces to make it look as if they're swimming past.

This kit is available to pre-order exclusively on the Lego store for $159.99 (opens in new tab) / £139.99 (opens in new tab), and it'll launch this May 4.

Little Mermaid Story Book

Price $19.99 / £17.99 Ages 5+ Pieces 134 Minifigures 3 Item number 43213

Designed for younger fans aged 5 and up, this set follows the format laid down by other Disney kits with a book that opens up to reveal a scene. This particular one has Ariel, Eric, and Ursula with three distinct areas - Ariel's Grotto, the castle, and Ursula's lair.

This set is available to pre-order for $19.99 (opens in new tab) / £17.99 (opens in new tab) from the Lego store. It'll ship on May 1.

Ariel's Treasure Chest

Price $44.99 / £42.99 Ages 6+ Pieces 370 Minifigures 1 Item number 43229

In a fun twist, this kit isn't a 'scene' in the traditional sense. Instead, it's a functional jewelry box that stores accessories from the film (including a DOTS bracelet that can be customized) and even comes with two 'secret' compartments for kids to hide their own treasures.

This kit arrives a little later on June 1 and is up for pre-order from the Lego store for $44.99 (opens in new tab) / £42.99 (opens in new tab).

This is just the latest in a huge slate of upcoming kits; we recently found out about new Lego Sonic sets, Lego Indiana Jones, and Lego Jurassic Park. As for more recommendations, don't miss these Lego Star Wars sets.