New Edgar Wright movie Last Night in Soho gets a teaser – and a full trailer is coming soon

A new teaser trailer has dropped for Last Night in Soho – and it's just as unsettling as you'd hope to expect from Edgar Wright's upcoming psychological horror movie.

The 15-second clip, featuring lead actors Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, is unsettling and ambiguous. "What happened… #LastNightInSoho?" director Wright wrote, sharing the teaser on Twitter. And we're in luck – a full trailer is dropping tomorrow.

McKenzie plays Eloise, a young wannabe fashion designer who moves from the countryside to London and somehow stumbles into the '60s, where she meets Sandy (Taylor-Joy), a singer. But this version of London is not what it seems, and things soon start to fall apart.

Alongside McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Jessie Mei Li, and Terence Stamp. It also features the final performances of both Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who both passed away in 2020.

Wright has another new release this year – The Sparks Brothers, a documentary about the pop duo Sparks – but Last Night in Soho is his first fictional big screen project since 2017's Baby Driver. He also produced the movie and co-wrote the script with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

As for the movie's stars, Taylor-Joy has had a busy 12 months – she won a Golden Globe for her performance in the Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit and was also nominated for her role in the period drama Emma. McKenzie, meanwhile, recently starred in Jojo Rabbit and The True History of the Kelly Gang.

Last Night in Soho was originally supposed to be released in September 2020, before being delayed to April 2021, and delayed once more to October 22, 2021. While we wait for the movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our list of the other upcoming movie release dates you should be getting excited about.