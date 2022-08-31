New on Disney Plus in September 2022: All the new movies and shows arriving this month

Disney Plus is constantly adding more content to its platform, ensuring that there's always something on there for everyone to watch. Across September, the streaming service is set to add a whole bunch of exciting new titles, as it continues to roll out Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, hosts the three-episode premiere of Star Wars spin-off Andor, and more.

If movies are more your bag, it's worth noting that Thor: Love and Thunder will be landing on the platform on September 8, while a behind-the-scenes look at the newest MCU movie – as part of Marvel Studios' Assembled series – will also become available to watch. Towards the end of the month, subscribers in the US will be able to enjoy Hocus Pocus 2 and Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, too – those in the UK will only be able to stream the former.

Below, we've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in September 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about. So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling and make a mental note of what you want to tune into over the next four weeks...

Andor

One of the biggest releases on Disney Plus in September is undoubtedly Andor, a Star Wars spin-off series that centers on Rogue One character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Spanning the five years before the events of the movie, it tracks Cassian's journey from thief to respected Rebel spy, as he teams up with the Alliance to take down the Galactic Empire.

Genevieve O'Reilly reprises her role as Mon Mothma, too, while Forest Whitaker is back as Clone War veteran Saw Gerrera. Denise Gough and Kyle Soller play Imperial officers Dedra Meero and Syril, respectively; Fiona Shaw appears as Maarva, and Adria Arjona brings Bix Caleen to life. Stellan Skarsgård rounds out the main cast as Luthen Rae.

Hocus Pocus 2

Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler are back as the Sanderson Sisters in the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Released in 1993, the original follows a young boy named Max (Omri Katz) who inadvertently resurrects witches Sarah, Winifred and Mary, endangering the Salem town he and his family move to just before Halloween.

Its follow-up, according to its official synopsis, is set to have a similar plot – hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Only this time, it's three young women who unleash the child-hungry sorceresses. Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham also star, while Doug Jones will be seen once again as Winnie's zombified ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson.

Pinocchio

Not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro's animated version of the classic tale, which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 9, Disney's part-live-action Pinocchio is directed by Robert Zemeckis and boasts its own an all-star cast. Keegan Michael-Key is on board as Honest John, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, while Tom Hanks is Geppetto. Luke Evans is in it, too, as The Coachman, while The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the titular puppet.

Chances are, you know the story – based on the 1883 Italian children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi – already, but in case you don't: Pinocchio follows a spirited marionette, after the woodcarver who made him makes a wish upon a star and he is brought to life as a result. In his subsequent adventures, and attempt to become a real boy, Pinocchio encounters all sorts of interesting and unsavory characters, including a con-artist fox, a cruel puppeteer, and well, a huge whale.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this September

New on Disney Plus US: September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3

New on Disney Plus US: September 2

Al Davis vs. the NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la historia

New on Disney Plus US: September 7

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin season 1

Europe From Above season 3 and season 4

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong season 1

Puppy Dog Pals season 5

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 7

New on Disney Plus US: September 8

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen 2 Sing-Along

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory season 1, episode 1

Growing Up episode 1

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Pinocchio (2022)

Remembering

Tierra Incognita

Welcome to the Club

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4

New on Disney Plus US: September 9

United Sharks of America

New on Disney Plus US: September 14

First Alaskans season 1

In the Womb: Animal Babies season 1

Short Circuit season 2, episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 8

New on Disney Plus US: September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5

New on Disney Plus US: September 16

Coco Sing-Along

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

New on Disney Plus US: September 19

Dancing with the Stars season 31, episode 1

New on Disney Plus US: September 21

Firebuds season 1

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks season 8

Andor episodes 1, 2, and 3

Super/Natural

New on Disney Plus US: September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6

New on Disney Plus US: September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

New on Disney Plus US: September 26

Dancing with the Stars season 31, episode 2

New on Disney Plus US: September 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories season 2

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2, episode 1

Andor episode 4

New on Disney Plus US: September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7

New on Disney Plus US: September 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this September

New on Disney Plus UK: September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3

Welcome to Wrexham episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: September 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 7

Grid

American Horror Stories season 2, episode 1

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 1

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 10

Solar Opposites season 3, episode 11

Merlin seasons 1-5

New on Disney Plus UK: September 8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4

Welcome to Wrexham episode 4

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen 2 Sing-Along

Pinocchio (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

The Simpsons - Welcome To The Club

Tierra Incógnita

Cars on the Road

Wedding Season

Mike episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6

Growing Up episode 1

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory season 1, episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: September 9

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

New on Disney Plus UK: September 14

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 2

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 11

American Horror Stories season 2, episode 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 8

Maggie

New on Disney Plus UK: September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5

Welcome to Wrexham episode 5

Mike episodes 7 and 8

New on Disney Plus UK: September 16

Mija

The Shape Of Water

New on Disney Plus UK: September 21

Andor episodes 1, 2, and 3

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 3

American Horror Stories season 2, episode 3

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 12

Rookie Cops

Super/Natural

New on Disney Plus UK: September 22

The Kardashians season 2, episode 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6

Welcome to Wrexham episode 6

New on Disney Plus UK: September 23

The Greatest Showman

New on Disney Plus UK: September 27

Reasonable Doubt

New on Disney Plus UK: September 28

Andor episode 4

American Horror Stories season 2, episode 4

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 4

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 13

The Old Man episodes 1 and 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2, episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7

The Kardashians season 2, episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Brazil

