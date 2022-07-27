Netflix releases first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's magical Pinocchio

"I want to tell you a story," coos Ewan McGregor's Cricket in the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. "It's a story you think you may know, but you don't. The story of the wooden boy."

While we may be very aware of the famous brought-to-life marionette's story, Netflix's new adaptation looks set to be a truly unique take. Del Toro, best known for his Oscar-winning flick The Shape of Water and his brilliantly imaginative fable Pan's Labyrinth, helms the stop-motion movie with Fantastic Mr. Fox animator Mark Gustafson, and the trailer teases a whimsical trip into the unknown.

McGregor leads the voice cast, with David Bradley as the grieving woodcarver Geppetto, and newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast members include Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. So, a fair few Oscar winners then...

Pinocchio, originally based on the Italian adventure book The Adventures of Pinocchio, was famously transformed into a Disney cartoon in 1940. Since then, there have been various incarnations of the story told on the big screen, including one version released in 2019 starring Life is Beautiful actor Roberto Benigni. There's also a live-action version of Pinocchio from Disney on the way, a remake of their cartoon starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It's war of the Pinocchios!

Del Toro's version reaches the streaming service this December.