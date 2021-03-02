New Amazon thriller series casts Constance Wu alongside Chris Pratt

Constance Wu is set to play the female lead in Amazon Prime's upcoming conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt.

Based on James Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, Pratt plays James Reece, a navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission – he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him and threatening the lives of those he loves.

Wu will play Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who finds an ally in Reece and seeks to bring the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light.

Carr and Pratt also serve as executive producers on the project, while David DiGilio is the series' showrunner and writer.

Wu is known for her starring roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers , as well as a six-season stint in sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. The Terminal List isn't her only new project with Amazon Studios, either – we can next see her in the Amazon anthology series Solos , alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren.

Pratt also has another Amazon project in the works, the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War. The title, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin, was reportedly bought for an eye-watering $200 million .