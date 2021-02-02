New Amazon Prime series casts Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and more

Solos, an upcoming series from Amazon Prime, has revealed its cast – and it's stacked.

Alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, the cast of the seven-part anthology series includes Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Mrs America), Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror, Little Fires Everywhere), Anthony Mackie ( Falcon and the Winter Soldier , The Hurt Locker ), Dan Stevens ( Beauty and the Beast , Downton Abbey), and Constance Wu ( Hustlers , Crazy Rich Asians). The show is described as dramatic and thought-provoking, and will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives that explore human connection.

David Weil is on board as showrunner – he also helms Hunters for the streamer, a drama series starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino about a team of Nazi hunters living in New York City in the '70s, which was recently renewed for a second season. Weil will also direct an episode of Solos, along with Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the Fifty Shades of Gray movie, and Zach Braff, who recently directed an episode of Apple TV Plus comedy Ted Lasso.

"I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire," Weil said in a statement. "I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all."