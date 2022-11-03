Netflix viewers are split on the latest series from Sherlock creator Inside Man

Inside Man is now out on Netflix internationally after a run on the BBC in the UK earlier this year. The twist-heavy crime drama is the latest from Sherlock and Dracula creator Steven Moffat, and it features an all-star cast.

Stanley Tucci plays Jefferson, a US prisoner on death row for murdering his wife who’s called in to advise on crimes. The drama begins when he’s questioned about the disappearance of a woman in a small English town and his life becomes intriguingly tangled with David Tennant's vicar Harry, who is hiding a secret behind his sweet demeanor. Dolly Wells, Lydia West, and Atkins Estimond all also star.

The four-episode mystery has been shooting up Netflix’s streaming charts and is currently in the number-one spot in 12 countries, including the US. However, despite its popularity, viewer reaction on social media has been mixed, with some praising the cast while others have been left frustrated by the writing.

"I just finished watching Inside Man on Netflix, 4 episodes of full excitement," wrote one fan (opens in new tab). "An allegory for the darkness of entitlement and how far into your own ass self-righteousness can get you."

Another agreed (opens in new tab), adding: "Inside Man on Netflix is absolutely brilliant. One of the best miniseries I have seen in a very long time." A third compared the show to some of Netflix’s other new series. "Dahmer, The Watcher, Inside Man," they tweeted (opens in new tab). "Netflix has been on the roll with psychological thrillers."

Not all of the reactions have been so positive. "Inside man on Netflix is so bad… over exaggerated and quite predictable," concluded one (opens in new tab). "This whole mess could’ve and should’ve been avoided."

"We've watched 2 episodes of Inside Man and I think it's genuinely one of the stupidest things I've ever seen?", said another (opens in new tab). While a third (opens in new tab) told their followers: "Do yourself a favor and give #InsideMan on Netflix a miss. Absolutely ridiculous plot. Awful writing. Tucci and Tennant reeled me in but I hate myself for wasting 4 hours on it."

The mystery is out on the streaming platform now for you to make up your own mind. If you’ve already binged, check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows for what to watch next.