Netflix will preview over 70 movies and shows in new streaming event next month

Netflix has announced Tudum, a major virtual streaming event that aims to showcase over 70 of its biggest upcoming releases.

Cobra Kai season 4, Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2, and so much more will all grab the spotlight from noon Eastern (5pm BST) on September 25.

Tudum – named after Netflix’s iconic opening ta-dum beat before you start streaming – will feature breaking news, trailers, and teasers. There will even be "conversations with the creators and stars."

Need the full list? We’ve got the full list. Deep breath: here’s everything coming your way during the three-hour event next month.

Aggretsuko: Season 4

A Whisker Away

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

The New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

Phew. Netflix Tudum continues the recent trend of online streaming events set to whet the appetite of fanbases around the world – no matter where they live.

DC FanDome helped bring The Batman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League to the masses from the comfort of their own homes last August, while Disney also has a Disney Plus Day coming on November 12. Now, it’s Netflix’s turn to take the (virtual) stage.

