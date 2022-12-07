Charlie Cox suits up as head of the MI6 in first trailer for Netflix spy thriller Treason

Netflix has released the first trailer for Treason, a new limited series starring Charlie Cox.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, the head of the MI6 falls victim to an attempted murder – prompting the driven, albeit inexperienced agent Adam Lawrence (Cox) to take his place. It all comes to a head when Kara (Olga Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, returns with new, dangerous motives. Adam is forced to question everything and everyone in his life as a triangular relationship forms between him, Kara, and his wife, Maddy (Oona Chaplin) as they begin trying desperately to expose e each other’s secrets.

The series was created by Bridge of Spies director Matt Charman, who serves as head writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Louise Hooper (The Witcher, The Sandman) and Sarah O'Gorman (The Witcher, Cursed) are set to direct. Ciaran Hinds, Avital Lvova, Tracy Ifeachor, Annabel Elizabeth Wood, Adam James, Beau Gadson, Samuel Leakey, Alexandra Guelff, and Joe Macaulay also star.

After returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox is gearing up to front Disney Plus's Daredevil: Born Again. The new show, which most likely serves as a sequel of sorts to Netflix's Daredevil, has been given an 18-episode order.

Treason is set to hit Netflix on December 26, with five episodes in tow. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.