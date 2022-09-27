Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher

Ryan Murphy’s latest thriller The Watcher is heading to Netflix this October. And based on the first trailer, viewers are going to be hooked on this true-crime whodunnit.

Set to a chilling version of Olivia Newton-John’s 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', the trailer sees Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale move their family into a seemingly idyllic suburban home. However, things soon start going wrong as they begin receiving letters from a stalker called "the Watcher".

Sending threatening messages to the Braddock family, the mysterious figure issues warnings like: "If you care about your family, you’re going to get out of that house." As the couple attempt to work out what’s going on – and who is sending the messages – freaky things start happening inside their home as neighbors urge them to "sell, sell, sell".

Alongside Watts and Cannavale, the supporting cast is also seriously star-studded. On the roster are Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge. Behind the camera, American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy is helming the show as part of his Netflix deal.

What’s even more bizarre is the fact this new thriller is based on a real-life case. The as-yet unsolved mystery happened to a real family who moved into a New Jersey suburb before threats began arriving through their letterbox.

The Watcher arrives on Netflix in full on October 13 in the second of Murphy’s new shows for the platform. His series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was recently also released – but viewers have been split on the Evan Peters-led drama.

