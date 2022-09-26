Netflix's new Dahmer series has viewers conflicted

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is here – and viewer reaction is divided, to say the least.

Jeffrey Dahmer was a Midwest-based serial killer that took the lives of seventeen people between 1978 and 1991. He was convicted for fifteen of the murders in 1992, being sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms. Monster is a ten-episode series that aims to "expose these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police."

The limited series, co-created and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is told from the point of view of each victim, with one episode dedicated to each. Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Niecy Nash also star.

Some viewers feel that the new series is disrespectful to the victims' families, while others think it's a well-acted story that needs to be told.

On a positive note, some viewers felt that the series is important as it sheds light on like racism, poverty, and police brutality that are still relevant in our society today.

"'You’re gonna believe a white man with a criminal record instead of a black man with no record' That sums up why #DahmerNetflix deserves to be told. It’s a story about racism, poverty, police brutality, injustice and privilege. All of which are still relevant today," one viewer (opens in new tab) said.

"This Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix is doubling as a trauma series for the Black community & especially the Black queer community. I like the truth to be told… But realize this isn’t just about Dahmer. This is about how a Black community was targeted, attacked, & ignored," said another (opens in new tab).

"Watching the #DahmerNetflix (opens in new tab) series should remind everyone that Jeff Dahmer was a monster that was overlooked time and time again. Evan Peters embodied how sinister Dahmer was and not glorifying him. Remember the reality of the crimes, racism, the injustice of the system, victims etc.," argued one viewer (opens in new tab).

Many were quick to praise Peters' (a frequent collaborator of Murphy's) onscreen performance.

"I hope Evan Peters is getting therapy after this portrayal cause this role is crazyyy," said a Twitter user (opens in new tab). "Y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. After watching this first episode… praying for Evan Peter's mental health because – sheesh." one viewer (opens in new tab) wrote.

i hope evan peters has some good genuine people looking out for him in his circle cause goodness gracious…. he took this role seriously and gave it his all. i'm deeply disturbed by the accuracy of this new series. #DahmerNetflix

Other users felt that the series what was "yet another" glamorization or romanticization of the convicted killer.

"Honestly, I enjoy documentaries but I really don’t think serial killers should have TV series like at all… the glorification of Dahmer is happening just like it did a while ago with Ted Bundy… in a country like the US, you don’t wanna trigger this kind of behavior … just saying," one Twitter user (opens in new tab) commented.

"One of the reasons, as I stated the other day, why I genuinely do not understand the glorification of white serial killers. Dahmer intentionally killed mostly men of color for pleasure—what about that deserves a TV show?" said another (opens in new tab).

"No but for real what new information is the Dahmer show providing???? Not a damn thing. Simple glorification of a murderer," another user (opens in new tab) said.

#DahmerNetflix is out, let's not romanticize Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is played by Evan Peters. Remember the victims. A tread about each victim and who they were.

Some pointed out that Netflix allegedly did not consult with the families of Dahmer's victims, with even Rita Isbell herself speaking out about the onscreen portrayal.

Netflix didn't consult with the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's murder victims. This woman had to watch herself portrayed by an actress. These white corporations sure know how to profit off of Black trauma while firing most of their Black creative staff.

"The families have already said that the Netflix Dahmer series has retraumatized them, so I think we need to acknowledge that you watching it goes away beyond "I like true crime cause it's informative". Admit that the trauma of others is entertainment for you and go," one Twitter user (opens in new tab) said.

"Can everyone please stop streaming the new Jeffery Dahmer documentary? The victims' families have made it CLEAR they did not want this out, and Netflix is profiting off of their trauma without consent," said another (opens in new tab).

"I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?" tweeted Eric Isbell (opens in new tab).

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.