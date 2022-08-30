Netflix writer reveals the best way to save shows from being canceled

You’ve all seen the headlines: New Netflix show canceled after one season. First Kill, Resident Evil, and Cowboy Bebop have all bitten the bullet in recent months – along with several others. Now, writer Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049, Netflix’s BioShock movie) has spelled out the best way to stop any future shows from reaching a similarly grisly end.

"This will sound stupid (and it is) but if you are savoring a new show dropped on Netflix, if it’s all the same to you, please let the episodes play through right away so the completion is counted in a timeframe that is meaningful to the show’s success," Green said on Twitter (opens in new tab).

In a follow-up post, Green explained that Netlix allegedly favors data for shows that have been fully completed by a viewer within its first 28 days.

"Let the full run of all episodes play through. As soon as possible. That is the metric that counts," Green wrote. "[Netflix’s] data does not yet value a show enjoyed over time. After the first 28 it hardly matters at all."

There it is: watch every single episode of a new show within its first four weeks. No matter how quickly it speeds out of the gate in terms of millions of hours watched, an audience needs to see it through to the end for it to seemingly matter to Netflix. If you want your new favorite show to get a second season, spread the word.

For more from the streamer, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.