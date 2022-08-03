Stranger Things season 5 is now being written, but Netflix cancels another show after one season

Netflix has hit us with a real good news/bad news situation. The good news? Stranger Things season 5 is now being written. The bad news? The streamer has cancelled another show after only one season – joining the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Archive 81, and White Lines on the streaming scrapheap.

The Stranger Things Writers account posted a tweet that reads ‘Day 1’ with a tantalizingly empty whiteboard in front of the writing staff (H/T CinemaBlend (opens in new tab)). We kindly suggest scribbling ‘Bring Back Eddie Munson’ on there in big, bold letters.

One thing that won’t be coming back from the dead, however, is LGBTQ vampire teen drama First Kill. The series, which starred Imani Lewis as monster hunter Cal opposite Sarah Catherine Hook's neck-biting Juliette as a pair of star-crossed lovers, aired its first season in June.

First Kill spent two weeks in Netflix’s top 10 – being watched for nearly 50 million hours in its first week before dropping to 18.5 million its second week. The original series, it seems, was dwarfed by Netflix’s behemoths Stranger Things season 4 and The Umbrella Academy season 3.

While there’s no release date yet for Stranger Things season 5 – and we likely won’t hear about one for some time – we do know that it’s set to be the show’s last. That’s already kicked fans’ brains into overdrive, with one TikTok theory suggesting one of the Netflix series’ side characters will have a much larger role to play – all thanks to a poster.

