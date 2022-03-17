Netflix is cracking down on password sharing

Netflix has announced that it's cracking down on password sharing by trialing new features in select countries. The new features are being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru for the time being.

Subscribers will receive a prompt that will allow them to add viewers who don't live in the account holder's household to their subscription package at a discounted price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru. They'll also be able to transfer profile information, like viewing history, into a new account or an Extra Member sub-account.

"We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," writes the platform's director of product innovation Chengyi Long in a blog post .

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

This isn't the first change Netflix has made recently – the streamer recently announced an immediate price hike for new subscribers in the UK and Ireland , while an increase in cost for current subscribers is around the corner.

However, the platform has also said that it has no plans to follow in the footsteps of Disney Plus by introducing a cheaper subscription option with ads .