New Netflix drama debuts to near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score - and fans are absolutely loving it

Netflix’s newest romantic drama One Day has only just hit the streamer, but is already pulling on everyone's heartstrings - and the reviews reflect it.

Starring Amika Mod and Leo Woodall, the series - which was released on February 8 - is proving to be a big hit with critics, currently standing at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes . That's a very impressive score, saying that Netflix’s smash hit romantic period drama Bridgerton has 82%.

Our reviewer gave the series a respectable four stars, writing: “Mod and Woodall anchor One Day with easy chemistry, making it easy to root for the central couple in Netflix’s romantic drama. The series wears its sincerity on its sleeve and, mostly, pulls it off.”

And it's not just critics who are raving about the show, audiences are loving it too. One fan took to Twitter saying, “I finished One Day and it was just perfect - funny and warm whilst also being punch-you-in-the-gut heartbreaking, I absolutely loved it and will be needing at least 10 days compassionate leave from work whilst I mourn finishing it.”

Based on the worldwide bestselling novel by David Nicholls, One Day follows two students, Emma Morley (Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Woodall), who meet for the first time on the night of their graduation in 1988, then on the very same day every year after that, fate brings the pair back together. As the two grow and change, entering different relationships with different people, trying to find their own paths in life, they always find their way back to each other. But do the star-crossed pair end up as lovers or just friends? We won't spoil that for you, you’ll have to give it a watch.

If that sounds a little familiar then it is probably because the story has already been adapted on screen once before back in 2011. The movie follows the same premise and stars Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as the love-struck pair. However, with Netflix turning the beloved love story into an 14-episode-long series, the streamer has been able to delve a little further into Nicholls’ novel.