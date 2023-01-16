Netflix cancels Neil Patrick Harris's series Uncoupled after just one season

Netflix has canceled Uncoupled after one season on the streamer. Created by Emily In Paris showrunner Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the series starred Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, a New Yorker navigating being single for the first time in 17 years.

The first season was released in July 2022 but Netflix has only now confirmed to Variety (opens in new tab) it will not be returning. The eight-episode show began with Michael's partner walking out on him unexpectedly. Per the synopsis: "Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Alongside Harris, Tuc Watkins starred as Colin McKenna, Michael's ex-partner, and Tisha Campbell played Suzanne Prentiss, his business partner. Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas all also starred.

The series received mostly positive reviews, landing a 73% critics score and a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems these did not transfer to viewership. Based on Netflix’s figures (opens in new tab), the show only reached number six in the streamer's Top 10 list in its week of release and then dropped out.

