Netflix cancels divisive comedy Blockbuster after one season

Blockbuster is the latest Netflix show to face cancelation. The workplace comedy starring Melissa Fumero and Randall Park has been axed after only one season on the streaming service.

The show follows Timmy Yoon (Park) and his employees as they fight to keep the last Blockbuster Video store in the United States open. Season one ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as the fate of the shop was left hanging in the balance.

However, show creator Vanessa Ramos explained to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that she wasn’t going to plan what happened next until they were renewed. "Until we get a season 2, I don't let myself dream a bit," she said. "When I first did this, I was like, 'I'm doing development,' and everybody I talked to, they're like, 'Oh, no one gets it on their first try. There's no world where this show gets made.'"

The series debuted to mixed reviews in November. Although there was some excitement over the meta-nature of a series about Blockbuster airing on the streaming service that helped to kill it, critics branded it underwhelming.

Some viewers were slightly warmer on the series, but it still managed only a 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now Variety (opens in new tab) has confirmed the series will not continue on the streamer after it failed to make the Top 10 list of shows anywhere but Canada and Australia.

Netflix has canceled several shows in the last few months, including The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Midnight Club, Fate The Winx Saga, and Partner Track. Warrior Nun was also canceled after its second season, even after fans created a campaign to try and save it.

