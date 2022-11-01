Netflix cancels Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons

Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, with showrunner Brian Young sharing the news on Instagram.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young wrote (opens in new tab). "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future."

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, the live-action Netflix show follows a group of fairies at a magical boarding school. The cast includes Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, and Elisha Applebaum as fairies and House of the Dragon's Eve Best as the headmistress of their school.

Season 1 of the series was released in January 2021, with season 2 following in September 2022. Netflix reported that season 1 amassed 918 million minutes watched in the week after its release, coming in second place in the top 10 only to Bridgerton. According to the streamer, 57 million people watched the first season during the first 28 days of its release.

