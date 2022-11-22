Netflix users worrying about Warrior Nun’s future rally streamer for more seasons

The second season of the fantasy drama Warrior Nun recently arrived on Netflix, almost two years after its debut. It stars Alba Baptista as a quadriplegic orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after discovering she has superpowers.

Warrior Nun season 2 has been a hit with critics and viewers and is currently sitting at a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score (opens in new tab). However, given the gap in seasons, as well as the latest Netflix streaming figures, some users have already begun rallying the streamer to renew the show.

Per Netflix (opens in new tab), in its first week on the platform, season 2 achieved 26.2 million hours viewed but some insight from FlixPatrol.com (opens in new tab) suggests that this may have decreased in its second week. Per CinemaBlend (opens in new tab), one fan tweeted about Warrior Nun dropping down in Netflix’s Top 10 rankings and called on fans to promote the show to new viewers.

Despite the fact Netflix hasn’t decided on Warrior Nun’s future beyond season 2 yet, plenty of users have also posted on Twitter calling for its renewal. Some have been using the hashtag "#RenewWarriorNun" while others have been messaging official Netflix accounts to save the show.

one thing for sure, numbers don't lie so @netflix better give that #WarriorNun double or triple renewal because the show deserves itSTREAM WARRIOR NUN#RewatchWarriorNun • #RenewWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/TiOyeP81jMNovember 21, 2022 See more

The fears likely come from Netflix’s penchant for canceling seemingly popular shows before their time. A particularly crucial point is after their second seasons with Altered Carbon, The OA, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all among the shows that have faced the chop at this point.

Netflix uses an algorithm to determine the future of its series. While there’s still a lot of mystery around how this works, the streamer’s vice president of original programming Cindy Holland told the Television Critics Association’s tour in 2018 it was down to costs (H/T Wired (opens in new tab)). The streamer looks at viewership figures and the cost of the renewal to determine if they would lose money on another season.

Fan campaigns are nothing new on Netflix, but it seems for now the users will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Warrior Nun. In the meantime, check out our guides for the best Netflix shows to stream now.