One Piece creator gives update on live-action Netflix series

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has released an update on the upcoming live-action Netflix series.

"I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now," Oda wrote in a letter posted to the official Netflix Instagram (opens in new tab). "Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures so, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, 'We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?' There was even a time when I thought, 'Is a foreign production even possible?!'"

The popular anime follows the adventures of pirate captain Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They search the seas for a fabled treasure called One Piece, which will allow Luffy to become the King of the Pirates. One Piece was also adapted into a hugely popular series of video games focused on the Straw Hat Pirates.

Oda continued: "Now, this might seem like it's coming out of nowhere but…we've been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We're finally here!! Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world."

The letter ends on a positive note, with Oda commenting that they're in the final process of finishing all eight episodes and that the show will be "setting sail very soon."

"Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the Once Piece live action to you," Netflix wrote. "We share the same determination to invite everyone into the world of One Piece."

Langley Kirkwood will play Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots stars as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis plays Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass plays Chef Zeff, Steven Ward is Mihawk, and Cioma Umeala is Nojiko. The cast also includes Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

