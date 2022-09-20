Niecy Nash fights for justice in new trailer for Netflix’s Dahmer

Netflix has released a second trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ahead of its midnight release.

While the first trailer focused more on Evan Peters as Dahmer, the second trailer puts the spotlight on Niecy Nash, who portrays Dahmer's real-life neighbor Glenda Cleveland. She's known for repeatedly reporting the killer's behavior to the police, though none of them took her reports seriously. (opens in new tab) Dahmer would go on to commit four more murders after her calls to the police in 1991.

The limited series, co-created and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is told from the point of view of each victim. Murphy is no stranger to true crime, having helmed the FX Anthology series American Crime Story – which has focused on the assassination of Gianni Versace, the O.J. Simpson trial, and the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Peters has played a major role in nearly every single season of Murphy's American Horror Story, often as a deviant or creep, so his casting as Dahmer doesn't come as a surprise. The fictionalized series is the first new Dahmer portrayal since Ross Lynch in My Friend Dahmer, based on a graphic novel by Derf Backderf who grew up with the eventual killer in Wisconsin.

Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford also star in Dahmer.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to hit Netflix on September 21, 2022. For more, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to watch right now, or our list of true crime documentaries that put the victim first.