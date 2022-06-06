Netflix cancels critically acclaimed series The Midnight Gospel after just one season

Netflix has cancelled another show after just one season – The Midnight Gospel will not be returning for more episodes. The series has a 91% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but co-creator Duncan Trussell took to Twitter to confirm that no second season is in the works.

"The Midnight Gospel was cancelled by Netflix," he wrote (opens in new tab), in answer to a fan asking about more. He added (opens in new tab): "In my mind there's one more season but the sentient glass "deciding" cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated "No more." And it's hard to argue with a cube."

As for whether the show could find a new home, that's a no-go, according to Trussell (opens in new tab): "They own the rights so it's [dead]." But Trussell did also express his gratitude to the streamer. "PS I’m so lucky that the folks at Netflix rolled the dice and let us make such a strange show," he wrote (opens in new tab). "They were supremely supportive all the way through and I'll love them forever for it."

The Midnight Gospel is an animated series that follows a "spacecaster" called Clancy, who travels through the multiverse interviewing subjects for his spacecast (what we would call a podcast). Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward developed the series with Trussell.

This is far from the first show to be axed by Netflix this year. Another Life, starring The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff, was cancelled, along with Archive 81, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, and Julie Delpy's On the Verge. You can find our full list of cancelled Netflix shows through the link.

The streamer has also recently suffered a drop in subscriber numbers and is reportedly shifting its movie strategy, focusing on bigger movies at a slower rate. Netflix also recently released Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1, which has been a huge success, beating Bridgerton season 2 as the biggest premiere of an English-language show.

