Netflix to start automatically cancelling inactive accounts

Netflix will start to cancel your subscription if you have been inactive on your account for over a year, the company has revealed.

The streaming service will email everyone who has not used their Netflix account in the last 12 months, and if they hear nothing back, the account's membership will be cancelled. For all those people who forgot their passwords and have been charged monthly, that may be a blessing.

“You know that sinking feeling when you realize you signed up for something but haven’t used it in ages? At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using,” a statement from Netflix reads.

As TechCrunch points out, the statement is certainly unusual. Most companies are happy to let subscribers continue paying even if they are no longer using the service. Netflix seemingly has faith that its members will continue to return to watch new movies and shows.

At the end of March, Netflix had a subscriber base of 182 million. The company also promised that returning customers would find using Netflix again much easier, as their watchlist, favourites, and profiles would all be held for 10 months after initial cancellation. “We hope this new approach saves people some hard earned cash,” Netflix's director of Product Innovation, Eddy Wu, said.

