Netflix's Agent Elvis casts Priscilla Presley as herself

Priscilla Presley is set to voice, well, Priscilla Presley in Netflix's Agent Elvis. Having co-created the title with John Eddie, she's geared up to share the screen with the likes of Don Cheadle, Christina Hendricks, and Matthew McConaughey, who brings the titular singer to life, in the adult animated series.

According to the show's official synopsis, it reimagines "Elvis Presley trading in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack" and being "covertly inducted into a secret government spy program". Once enrolled, he must "help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock And Roll."

Elsewhere, Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plays CeCe Ryder, a highly skilled agent whose unpredictably rubs Elvis up the wrong way, while Niecy Nash is Bertie, Elvis's strong-willed mother figure-turned-manager. Tom Kenny voices Scatter, Elvis's chain-smoking, gun-toting NASA chimp, while Johnny Knoxville portrays Bobby Ray, Elvis's dim-witted best friend and sidekick.

Guest stars include Simon Pegg, Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, and Tony Cavalero. Archer's Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, which gives us a strong idea as to what the show is going to be like.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait long to see for ourselves, either, as Agent Elvis premieres on March 17. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Netflix shows streaming now, or our breakdown of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way across 2023 and beyond.