Netflix prices are expected to rise again this year – despite recent cost increases

Netflix is expected to increase its prices again this year, despite recent changes to the subscription model.

A report from UBS analysts predicts that we'll be seeing the cost of Netflix rise again – the streamer last upped its pricing for basic and premium subscriptions in October 2023 (H/T The Independent).

Of course, this is just a prediction, and nothing official has come from Netflix on the topic, so take it with a grain of salt for now. Still, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if prices did change, as Netflix isn't shy about switching up its subscription model.

In fact, the streamer cracked down on password sharing just last year. "A Netflix account is for use by one household," the streamer said at the time, adding: "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

Netflix has a crowded release slate this year, with everything from the Millie Bobby Brown fantasy Damsel to Squid Game season 2 set to hit our screens in 2024. On the TV front, there's also Bridgerton season 3, Cobra Kai season 6, Umbrella Academy season 4, and much more besides, while other films arriving include Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver, and Hit Man starring Glen Powell.

"She was exceptional," Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo told our sister publication Total Film magazine of Millie Bobby Brown. "She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain."

