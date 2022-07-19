The new Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic fires water-absorbent rounds that you don't need to pick up

A brand-new kind of Nerf blaster is on the way, and the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic uses water-hydrated rounds that burst on impact - no pickup required.

The blaster itself is capable of carrying 800 rounds at a time, and these are soft "super absorbent polymer" balls that burst harmlessly upon hitting a target. Thanks to a rechargeable battery that can be juiced up via USB-A to USB-C cable and full or semi-auto mode, the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic can also fire up to 10 of these rounds per second. We've reached out to Hasbro for clarification, but presumably each round is fully biodegradable so that you don't need to worry about cleanup after a backyard battle.

The Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic will cost $79.99 and is due to hit shelves by November 1. You can pre-order it from 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET via Amazon (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab), Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), or Target (opens in new tab). We've asked about UK pricing and pre-order information, but it seems like a sure bet that Brits will be able to grab it through Amazon or from Hasbro directly as per usual.

This Nerf blaster can carry up to 800 Gelfire rounds in its hopper and is able to fire 10 per second (Image credit: NERF)

Considering all the extras that are included within the box (10,000 Gelfire rounds, safety goggles, a removable barrel, extendable stock, and charging cable for the rechargeable battery), this might be one of the most advanced Nerf guns yet. Indeed, it's far closer in style to the Hyper or Rival ranges than standard Elite blasters and the likes of the Nerf Minecraft Pillager's Crossbow. And even though it has a price to match, the fact that you're getting so many rounds in the box goes a long way in making up for it.

You'll presumably be able to buy more Nerf Gelfire rounds whenever you need them, but pricing remains unknown. We'd expect them to cost a similar amount to Hyper rounds, putting the overall MSRP at around $20 / £25 for several hundred.

Don't want to wait until November? You can check out the latest Nerf offers below, including some of the best Fortnite Nerf guns currently on sale.

