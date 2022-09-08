Nerf Star Trek Phasers recreate the First Contact blasters

The latest Nerf LMTD blaster has been revealed, and it's a Nerf Star Trek Phaser based on the ones seen in First Contact.

Depicting the rifle and handheld weapon, the Nerf LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters come as a set for $119.99 / £114.99. You can pre-order them from Zavvi in the USA (opens in new tab) or UK (opens in new tab) as well as Hasbro Pulse directly (opens in new tab). However, be aware that they won't energize onto your doorstep for a little while - they're due to land on November 24th, 2023.

Still, it looks as if they're worth the wait. Modelled on the weapons used by Jean-Luc Picard and co in The Next Generation-era movie, these two have a design that's ripped straight from the film (other than the mandated color-change to make sure it doesn't get confused with an actual gun, of course) and premium display packaging. In addition, the Type 3 Phaser Rifle features "light-up phaser effects, phaser sounds, authentic First Contact movie sounds", and an internal five-dart clip that feeds into a motorized firing system. Because this one's being 'taken over' by the Borg, it also has light-up assimilation elements. As for the smaller Type 2 sidearm, it fires one dart at a time with a pull-back priming mechanism.

These aren't the first premium Nerf blasters to be based on massive sci-fi properties, of course; along with one inspired by The Mandalorian, we're also looking forward to a Nerf Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster and a Nerf Gjallarhorn. If you're a fan, these are no-brainer additions to any list of the best Nerf guns.

You can see more of the upcoming Nerf Star Trek Phasers below.

(opens in new tab) Nerf LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters | $119.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) / Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available November 24 2023 - Designed to tie in with the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Type 3 blaster is motorized and fires one dart at a time from its seven-dart internal clip. It also has light-up effects and sounds from the movie, and it requires four 1.5v AA alkaline batteries as a whole to work (note that these aren't included).



While the smaller Type 2 blaster doesn't seem to come with the same bells and whistles, it's still modelled after the weapon in First Contact and will fire one dart at a time via a pull-back primer.



UK price: £114.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) / Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

