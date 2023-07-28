Nearly 13 years later, Final Fantasy 14 is finally coming to Xbox

Close to 13 years after it was released on PC and PlayStation, Final Fantasy 14 is releasing on Xbox.

That comes from director and producer Naoki Yoshida, who revealed the news at Final Fantasy Fan Fest, with none other than Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox Series X|S sometime spring 2024, with open beta due to kick off during the patch 6.5 run this year.

You're getting 4K support with the MMO on Xbox, though you'll only be able to download Final Fantasy 14 digitally.

The announcement closed off a keynote about the future of the MMO, with plenty in the crowd getting an idea of what was coming when Spencer took to the stage.

Yoshida and Spencer then went on to say that they'd been hearing requests to see the MMO on Xbox for the longest time. Looking to the future, Spencer says that the Xbox team see this as the start of working together with Square Enix more closely in the future, which should please those of you out there who are hoping to see Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox.

This story is developing . . .