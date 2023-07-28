Final Fantasy 14 free trial expanding to include Stormblood expansion

Square Enix is expanding Final Fantasy 14's much-beloved free trial.

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida reveals at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest that, once update 6.5 rolls around later this year, the free trial will include the Stormblood expansion, which follows Heavensward and comes before Shadowbringers.

At the time of writing, the current free trial allows you to level up as many characters as you'd like up to level 60 with no restrictions on playtime. Whether or not the level cap is increasing to capture what you can do in Stormblood remains to be seen.

This story is developing . . .