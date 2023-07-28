Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail adds two new DPS jobs, and Yoshi-P might be baiting us over what they are

Final Fantasy 14 is getting two new DPS-focused jobs in Dawntrail next summer.

That comes from director and producer Naoki Yoshida, who teases what's to come at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest. He confirms that we're getting two, and that one will be a melee DPS and the other will be a caster.

He then sent the crowd wild by revealing his t-shirt. Now, to explain that a tad. Yoshida is known to tease upcoming content with his choice of, yes, shirt. He wore a Batman T-shirt before revealing the Dark Knight job, a Bugs Bunny t-shirt before announcing the playable Viera race, and so on.

So, what's he wearing this time? A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt. We already have the ninja class, so he could be teasing us this time around - unless. Unfortunately, that's our lot until one of the next Fan Fest events, due to take place in London and then Tokyo. So we'll have to wait and see if he's teasing us.

This story is developing . . .