New Doctor Who photos show off the Fifteenth Doctor’s stylish new outfit

New Doctor Who photos have revealed the outfit of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

The pair of images, which also include the Doctor together with his new companion Ruby Tuesday (Millie Gibson) for the first time, show off Gatwa’s look for his iteration of the Time Lord: brown checked trousers, jacket, and a luminous orange top.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

As outfits go, it’s among the most eye-catching in Doctor Who’s history, and joins a long tradition of each new Doctor – including Matt Smith’s bowtie and Tom Baker’s scarves – making a fashion statement to reflect their new iteration.

Doctor Who is set to return for 60th anniversary celebrations in 2023. Four specials will be led by a returning David Tennant (confusingly referred to as the ‘Fourteenth Doctor’ alongside his stint at Ten), with Gatwa taking over full-time over next year’s festive season. Filming on Doctor Who season 14 has begun and will air on the BBC in the UK and, in a surprise move, on Disney Plus worldwide.

Previous Doctor Jodie Whittaker recently gave some words of advice for Gatwa before he takes his first tentative steps into the TARDIS.

"It's yours for the taking," Whittaker, who departed Doctor Who after four years, said at a recent Q&A event, at which SFX was present. Whittaker added, "I'm certainly not giving that phenomenal actor any advice! He doesn't need it from me: It's yours to own and you've earned it."

