A new Doctor Who era begins as filming starts for Fifteenth Doctor's first series

A new image from the set of Doctor Who has marked the start of filming for Ncuti Gatwa’s first series as the Doctor.

The official Doctor Who account on Twitter posted the behind-the-scenes shot, which shows a clapperboard (complete with the show’s snazzy new logo) and the exterior of the Doctor’s iconic TARDIS.

💙💙➕🎬 Action! Filming has officially begun today for the next series of #DoctorWho. pic.twitter.com/SQU0SbPJSbDecember 5, 2022 See more

Gatwa, who was revealed back in May as the actor replacing Jodie Whittaker on the sci-fi series, is set to appear in a series of specials to mark the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

The titular Time Lord, however, will be (briefly) supplanted by the return of David Tennant. In a curious move, the tenth incarnation of the Doctor is officially back as the Fourteenth Doctor, though his regeneration scene had fans picking up on some clothing details that suggested something sinister is going on.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies later shut down any sartorial-based fan theories, telling Doctor Who Magazine (opens in new tab): "I was very certain that I didn't want David to appear in Jodie's costume, I think the notion of men dressing in 'women's clothes', the notion of drag, is very delicate. I'm a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it's truly a valuable thing. But it has to be done with immense thought and respect."

Gatwa’s first solo series, the show’s 14th since its 2005 reboot, is expected to premiere over the 2023 festive period. Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson will be joining Gatwa as the Doctor’s companion. Doctor Who will also draw in a whole new audience worldwide, with the show available on the Disney Plus streaming service for the first time.

