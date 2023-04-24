Disney Plus cancels National Treasure TV show after just one season

Disney Plus has canceled National Treasure: Edge of History after just one season, per a report from Deadline (opens in new tab).

The show was a spin-off of the movie series that followed Lisette Olivera's young DREAMer Jess, who learns from a mysterious stranger that ancient treasure could be linked to her late father. She ends up going head to head with a black-market antiques dealer in the hunt to find the lost treasure and uncover the truth about her family's past.

The cast included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Lyndon Smith, Jordan Rodrigues, Breeda Wool, Jake Austin Walker, and Armando Riesco. While franchise star Nicolas Cage never made a cameo, Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha – who both featured in the movies – made appearances in the show, which ran for 10 episodes.

All hope for more National Treasure projects is not lost, though. In August of last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave a very promising update on a third movie. "Let's hope we're working on the script right now," he told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it's really good. So I think we'll get it to him shortly." Here's hoping another update comes along soon.

Edge of History is far from the first Disney Plus original to be canceled: Turner & Hooch, Diary of a Future President, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are all among the TV shows axed by the streamer.

If you're looking to fill out your watchlist, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus to stream now.