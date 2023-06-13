Disney has set a release date for a mystery Star Wars movie – and delayed another.

A new report from Variety has detailed a bumper slate of delays and reshuffles, with two big screen entries from the galaxy far, far away now set for 2026. Per the publication, a new Star Wars film has set a release date for December 18, 2026, while another has been delayed from December 19, 2025 to May 22, 2026. Another Star Wars movie was already set for December 17, 2027 and that hasn't changed.

At the moment, there are no clues as to what those movies may be, though we can hazard an educated guess. At Star Wars Celebration 2023, three new movies were announced: one a film focused on Rey, another a live-action effort from Dave Filoni that will finish the interconnected tales of the Disney Plus shows, and another a prequel from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold about the origins of the Jedi.

From those three projects, the Rey movie seems the furthest along the production pipeline. "We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds into our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said of the movie back in April. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

It's likely, then, that one of the 2026 films will be Rey's – and we'd be willing to bet that the second will be Filoni's movie, considering the Disney Plus shows are moving full steam ahead; Ahsoka is due out later this year, coming hot on the heels of The Mandalorian season 3, which wrapped up in April. That would mean Mangold's movie is in the 2027 slot.

But, Taika Waititi's movie is still in the works, as is Shawn Levy's project, and Rian Johnson still hopes to make his trilogy. That means the future is still very much unknown (or, as Yoda would put it, always in motion is the future).

For now, though, you can get ready for the next Star Wars release with our guides on what to watch before Ahsoka and how to watch The Clone Wars in order, or see our complete guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else.