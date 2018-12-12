MSI's Fortnite bundle, GTX 1060-equipped laptop is 30% off right now

Normally $999, MSI's GTX 1060-equipped GV62 gaming laptop is currently discounted all the way down to $699 at Walmart. That's a pretty spectacular price for any 1060 machine, which even at the lowest end of the price range run upwards of $800. While it is the 3GB 1060 rather than the more robust 6GB version, it's still well configured to handle modern games at mid-to-high settings, particularly Fortnite - appropriate, since this deal also comes with 2,000 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, and some rare skins and gear (specifically the Street Ops skin/pack, a pick axe, back bling, and glider).

The GV62 also comes with a respectable Core i5-8300, and a very attractive 256GB NVMe SSD, which uses PCIe lanes for super fast data transfer. For a light, portable gaming machine or a console replacement, it's a really nice package, especially getting it at this price.

This is one of the better laptop deals we've seen since the Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness abated, and it's definitely priced to be very giftable. If you're looking for an extravagant gift for the PC gamer in your life, or anyone that needs a solution for gaming on the go, you could do much worse than this MSI deal. For more on the best gaming laptop money can buy, check out our roundup, or if you're shopping for something more robust this holiday season, take a peek at our picks for the best gaming PC.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.